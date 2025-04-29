The federal riding of Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore will remain Conservative blue after a close election night race stretched into the next day.

The riding was one of several that had ballots still being counted the day after the federal election, with the results reached Tuesday afternoon showing Conservative candidate Kathy Borrelli winning the seat.

Borrelli takes a riding held by Irek Kusmierczyk after garnering 45.6 per cent of the vote, beating the Liberal incumbent by 233 votes.

The counting of ballots was paused by Elections Canada early Tuesday morning in several tight races but resumed later Tuesday.

At the time, the counting was paused at 2:30 a.m. On Tuesday, CTV News had declared that Borrelli would be elected to serve as MP as she led Kusmierczyk by just 359 votes.

Once the final ballots were counted later Tuesday, that gap closed, but she held on to her lead.

Kusmierczyk led the riding for the last six years, while this marks Borrelli's second attempt at being elected.

Kusmierczyk won his first term in 2021 in a very tight race, with only 359 votes between him and the second-place NDP candidate during that election.