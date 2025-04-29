Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore will have new representation in Ottawa.

CTV News has declared Conservative Kathy Borrelli will be elected to serve as MP, unseating Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk, by just 737 votes as of 1:05 a.m.

Kusmierczyk won his first term in 2021 in a very tight race, with only 359 votes between him and the second place NDP candidate.

This marks Borrelli's second attempt at being elected.

Borrelli replaced Mark McKenzie as the Conservative candidate in Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore, after he was ousted for comments made in a 2022 podcast.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.