Warning: contains graphic content.

Kevin Goodings, 61, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday in the death of his mother, Anita Goodings.

The body of the 83-year-old was discovered on March 12, 2025, at her apartment on Sherk Street in Leamington.

Goodings moved in with his mother in October 2024.

On March 11, 2025, Goodings admitted to attacking his mother in the backyard of her home; the entire crime was caught on camera from a property management company camera across the street.

Goodings pushed his mother to the ground and proceeded to strike her more than 20 times in the head and torso.

"Ms. Goodings suffered severe blunt force trauma from multiple kicks, stomps and punches," Assistant Crown Attorney George Spartinos said Thursday.

The autopsy revealed Anita Goodings suffered a broken nose, two broken ribs and a severe concussion which caused a "fatal brain stem disfunction", according to Spartinos.

Kevin Goodings also dragged his mother's body closer to the rear door, before entering the apartment to get a cushion which his put on her face.

No reason or motive for the attack was provided to Justice Maria Carroccia Thursday however, defence lawyer Dan Scott said Goodings wanted to deal with the charges "responsibly" from the time of his arrest.

Court learned Goodings left his mothers' lifeless body on her back deck, covered in blankets.

Goodings left Leamington and went to the VIA train station in Windsor where he tried to get a taxi to take him to Toronto.

When the cab driver declined because Goodings didn't have the money, the cab driver took him to the Downtown Mission.

Goodings, court learned, provided an alias for staff at the Mission.

Essex County OPP identified Goodings as the suspect three days after Anita was killed and he was arrested on March 15 at the Mission.

Goodings has been incarcerated at Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene, Ont. since his arrest.

Justice Carroccia has requested he stay at the South West Detention Centre so he can communicate with Scott until a sentencing hearing in mid-January.