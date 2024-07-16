A Windsor art gallery is on the move.

Artcite Inc., a non profit organization is leaving the downtown core for Ford City.



Programming Director Stephen Mueller says the group will be opening its new site on Drouillard Road in February 2025.



He says the gallery has been operating out of its current location next to the Capital Theatre on University Avenue West since 1992.



Mueller says the move primarily has to do with lack of an accessible washroom facility as well as vacating the site for a month each year for the Windsor International Film Festival.



"We also have a current arrangement where we vacate our space for a month once a year to make room for the Windsor International Film Festival to run a box office out of our space and those two things just aren't conducive to the type of programming we're doing right now," says Mueller.



He says the move to Ford City will allow the gallery to expand.



"We see the growth that's been happening in Ford City and the sort of vibe of the community and the neighbourhood and we think that it fits with what we're doing," he says. "We're essentially a risk taking experimental space and we see that kind of same thing happening in Ford City."



Mueller says Artcite wants to offer a fully accessible space.



"We just see opportunity in that location, the building itself also allows us the opportunity to potentially grow," says Mueller.



He says the new site will offer consistent year-round programming.



It will include a reception area and two gallery spaces.



The downtown gallery will close to the public on October 5.



It's last day of operation downtown is November 30.

