Windsor police have made an arrest in a prowler investigation.

Police say on Saturday, January 4, they arrested a 33-year-old man in the 1000-block of Walker Road.

As AM800 news reported last month, police were asking for the public's help identifying a male suspect.

He was wanted after officers were called to the 400-block of Rankin Avenue Christmas Day, after a man was seen looking into a window where someone was changing.

Police had said the suspect fled the scene after being confronted by the victim's father and was last seen in the 600-block of Rankin Avenue.

During the arrest, police also recovered a vehicle that was stolen following the incident.

The man is charged with harassment by watching and besetting, voyeurism, mischief interfering with lawful enjoyment and theft of a motor vehicle.