Windsor police are turning to the public for help identifying a man allegedly involved in a prowler incident in the city's west end.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Christmas Day, officers were called to the 400 block of Rankin Avenue.

Police say a suspect was seen peering into the window of a residence where a victim was changing.

The victim's father confronted the suspect who then fled the area and was last seen in the 600 block of Rankin Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white male between 20 and 30 years old, approximately six feet tall, with a shaved head and a brown moustache.

At the time of the incident, he wore a black t-shirt, blue skinny jeans, and black running shoes with white soles.

The suspect is wanted for harassment by watching and mischief interfering with lawful enjoyment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.