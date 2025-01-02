Windsor police continue to ask for the public's help in a prowler investigation.

Police say they're still searching for a suspect and have released an updated photo after releasing video surveillance last week.

As AM800 news reported last Friday, police are looking to identify the suspect wanted in the investigation.

According to police, officers were called to the 400-block of Rankin Avenue Christmas Day after a man was seen looking into a window where someone was changing.

Police say the suspect fled the scene after being confronted by the victim's father and was last seen in the 600-block of Rankin Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white male between 20 and 30 years old, approximately six feet tall, with a shaved head and a brown moustache. At the time of the incident, he wore a black t-shirt, blue skinny jeans, and black running shoes with white soles.

He's wanted for harassment by watching and mischief interfering with lawful enjoyment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.