Residents of Bois Blanc Island, or better known as Boblo Island, can now register and use their golf carts on the island.

Amherstburg council adopted the required bylaw Monday night after the province accepted the town into its golf cart pilot program last month .

The seasonal program grants Boblo Island residents only permission to operate golf carts on island roads from April 1 to November 30.

Users are first required to apply to the town for a permit at a cost of $75.00.

Applicants will need to submit proof of current driver's licence, a description of the golf cart and a photograph of each side of the cart, a certificate of insurance with a minimum liability coverage of $2 million, and a signed waiver of liability.

Last month, the town sent a request to the province to add Willow Beach, Lakewood Beach and Bar Point communities to the pilot program, which is currently scheduled to run until 2031, but have not yet heard back.

If approved, golf carts could be allowed on town roads with a speed limit of up to 50 kilometres per hour.