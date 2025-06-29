Following the news that the province granted Bois Blanc Island, or better known as Boblo Island, immediate acceptance into the golf cart pilot project, the Town of Amherstburg is attempting to get three other communities accepted.

The Ministry of Transportation informed the town of the good news last week, and administration told council Tuesday night that it was currently drafting the required bylaw that is expected to be presented at the July 14 council meeting.

The pilot program is scheduled to run until 2031, and allows for use of golf carts on roads that have a speed limit of 50 km/h between April 1 to November 30.

Councillor Peter Courtney introduced a motion for the town to send a letter asking the province include Willow Beach, Lakewood Beach and Bar Point in the pilot program.

The motion passed 6-1 with councillor Diane Pouget opposed.