Amherstburg has eight new pickleball courts.

The courts at the Libro Centre opened to the public Monday morning.

Deputy mayor Chris Gibb says the town's pickleball community is looking forward to the courts.

He says he's pleased with what he's seeing and the response from the community.

"I didn't think it could get any bigger than it already is but on social media I'm seeing a lot of chatter about all the people who aren't into pickleball who are looking into learning how to play and getting into the game," he says.

Gibb says the pickleball community wanted dedicated courts.

"They've been using tennis courts, they've been using the Libro Centre arena when the ice is out and they've kind of had to jerry-rigged pickleball courts," says Gibb. "So they're very excited to have eight dedicated courts to their sport."

Amherstburg’s Pickleball Courts at the Libro Community Centre are NOW OPEN!

A Grand Opening of the Pickleball Courts will be scheduled in the near future. pic.twitter.com/Fp7D7mzs78 — Town of Amherstburg (@Aburg_TownHall) June 2, 2025

He says anyone can use the courts but the town has also entered into an agreement with the Amherstburg Pickleball Association.

"Where they have purchased time at the facility and they will run their leagues, similar to the way Amherstburg Minor Hockey runs the hockey leagues," he says.

Council approved the courts last summer.

The cost of the project was $480,000.

The project also included the installation of fencing around and within the courts, to prevent stray balls from entering other courts.