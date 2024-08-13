Amherstburg council has given the green light to the company looking to build pickleball courts in the Town.

During Monday's council meeting, a report was presented to award the tender for the construction to Jones Group Ldt.

This tender approval will now see the construction of eight dedicated pickleball courts at the Libro Centre.

The total cost of the project is $480,000 - which will also include fencing around and within the courts.

Construction is expected to begin right away with the courts to be completed by the end of 2024.

Council passed the report with only councillor Diane Pouget opposed.