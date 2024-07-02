Amherstburg has named its next fire chief.

The town says Michael Mio will be replacing current chief Bruce Montone effective September 16.



Montone has been with the service since 2017 but is re-entering retirement.



Mio has been with Windsor Fire and Rescue Services since 1994 and most recently has held the position of as Assistant Chief of the Fire and Rescue Division.



He is also a Lead Evaluator and Proctor for the Office of the Fire Marshall and operates a small business in Windsor-Essex.



In a release, the town says Mio holds certifications in emergency management, incident management, Blue Card Command as well as leadership level certifications in fire management plus workplace mental health and wellness.



The release goes on to say, "Mio brings an enthusiastic, results-driven approach that is based on a high level of ethics, respect, communication and positive team culture which encourages others to achieve a high standard of performance and service."



Mio also played a role in the development of the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Hazardous Materials Curriculum which is used to train responders throughout Ontario.

