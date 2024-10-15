A report headed to Amherstburg council Tuesday night proposes the town apply for an Ontario Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund Grant.

The grant would cover approximately 50 per cent of the $1,060.000 H. Murray Smith Centennial Park project cost.



The proposed project at the park along Richmond Street and Victoria Street South calls for the construction of two tennis courts, two multi-purpose courts and an accessible concrete pathway.



Councillor Linden Crain says part of the motion reads that if grant funding is denied, that council then move forward with partial funding of the project.



"Council will then be limited to about $530,000 for courts. So that might mean less courts, the walking path might not be incorporated, so it would just have to be scaled back."



He says he not received a single email from residents mentioning that the town should fund this project.



"There was an outpour of support for pickleball courts at the Libro, and council actually directed staff to look at putting a multi-use court at the Libro, so I haven't received as much feedback on this project."



Earlier this year, council approved building the new $11.3-million fire hall and $480,000 to construct pickleball courts at the Libro Centre.



Crain cautioned the town approving too many projects at once.



"Rome really wasn't built in a day. I think we need to be very very careful with the number of projects that we're taking on and that we're not going too much into reserves. So it'll be an interesting discussion on Tuesday. My thoughts right now is there are a lot of projects and we have to move a step at a time and not approve things too fast."



Amherstburg council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

