Amherstburg council was presented with a report at Tuesday night's meeting with staff recommending the town not to install signage in the Lakewood Beach area regarding the prohibition of the use of golf carts and dirt bikes.

As AM800 previously reported, Councillor Diane Pouget called for an expedited report after receiving complaints from residents over the illegal use .

Administration outlined in their report that since the municipality already has a prohibition against off-road vehicles, it is a law enforcement matter.

Staff were also concerned that should signs be errected in the Lakewood Beach area, at a cost between $4,500 and $6,000, it would likely engender the belief that in the absence of signs, the use of off-road vehicles is permitted.

The town has sent mail-outs to each home in communities where complaints have been made reminding residents of the law.

In terms of signage on Boblo Island with its recent acceptance into the provincial golf cart pilot project , staff said because it is an island, with nowhere else to drive, signage would not be required.

Council approved to receive the report for information only and agreed to not install signage.