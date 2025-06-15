Amherstburg councillor Diane Pouget has called for an expedited report that will outline steps on the installation of signage in the Lakewood Beach area to remind residents that use of golf carts is prohibited.

Pouget says she has received complaints from residents stating people have been cutting through private property on golf carts and doing unsafe activity, such as spinouts on the beach.

"In fact, pictures were sent to us, and they showed children as young as 12 driving these golf carts, along with young children that appear to be no more than five years old on the back of them," Pouget said.

Pouget says this initiative is all about safety.

"We don't have sidewalks in that area, and we have a group home, and these people want to walk, they get their exercise by walking, and some of these golf carts have gone quite close to the residents and we just want to keep people safe," she said.

She says the town already has the signs in their possession.

"We just need to understand what the costs of these signs will be to install, and we're just asking that it be done quite quickly because we fear for the safety of these young people," Pouget said.

Pouget says she hopes council receives the report back by June 24.