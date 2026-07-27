All systems go: Gordie Howe Bridge expected to open at noon Monday

We’re just hours away from the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Commercial and passenger traffic on the $6.4 billion crossing is expected to start flowing around 12 p.m. on Monday.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) says crews, transportation officials, first responders and border agencies on both sides of the border are working through final preparations ahead of the opening.

“If all goes according to plan, the signs will switch to open, the barriers will be gone, and at noon people can start crossing this bridge,” said WDBA interim CEO Chuck Andary.

The new span will become the first border crossing between Ontario and Michigan built in more than 60 years, creating a direct link between Highway 401 and Interstate-75.

am800-news-gordie-howe-customs-july-24-2026 Customs at the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Windsor, Ont. on July 24, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

Officials expect significant interest from travellers and commercial drivers on opening day, but Andary says they are more than prepared.

“We’re ready for it. The border services officers here are incredible on both sides of the border and they’re ready. We’re ready, traffic management’s ready and I think we’re gonna have a really good day,” he said.

Andary, a Windsor native, says there’s a sense of pride among the thousands of people who helped bring the project to life.

He adds the first crossing on Monday will bring relief.

“I want to say it’s going to be a bit of a weight lifted off my shoulders, but you know, that’s one vehicle of millions over the next few years. So I’m just excited for everyone in this region,” Andary said.

A Canada-only ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday in Windsor with representatives from the Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, Bridging North America, and members of the Howe family gathering to officially inaugurate the bridge.

The bridge’s multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists is scheduled to open August 5.