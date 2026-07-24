Gordie Howe International Bridge expected to open by noon Monday after 25-years

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Windsor, Ont. on July 24, 2026. (Gordie Howe International Bridge/Facebook)

The Windsor-Essex region is one step closer to seeing a multi-decade-long project open to the public.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Gordie Howe International Bridge took place Friday, where local, provincial, and federal dignitaries stood on the Canadian side to celebrate.

am800-news-gordie-howe-bridge-2-july-24-2026 The Gordie Howe International Bridge in Windsor, Ont. on July 24, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

The Canadian-only ceremony for the bridge comes after the federal government cancelled a joint event with the United States in light of President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats.

Excitement was in the air as local, provincial, and federal speakers highlighted the importance of this bridge opening between Windsor and Michigan, as well as the importance of the bridge being named after Gordie Howe.

am800-news-gordie-howe-ribbon-cutting-july-24-2026.JPG The Gordie Howe International Bridge ribbon-cutting ceremony in Windsor, Ont. on July 24, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

Howe, a Canadian hockey player who played 26 seasons in the NHL, spent most of his career with the Detroit Red Wings.

Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, says this bridge means trucks and passenger vehicles can move seamlessly.

“That faster, predictable border crossing will save carriers roughly 850,000 hours per year. That’s an achievement that we look forward to. And that adds up to billions of dollars of economic savings and thousands of jobs that are secured on both sides of the border.”

Robertson says Gordie Howe is of a cherished Canadian legacy who represented the best of our country

“Great to have the Howe family here to make sure we are reminded of that. We get to think of that every time we cross this bridge. Gordie spent his career bringing Canadians and Americans together through sport. And his name became synonymous with Detroit, but he remains one of Canada’s most celebrated athletes.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says $1-billion a day will cross between Michigan and Ontario.

“Supporting millions of jobs on both sides of the border, together we produce nearly one-quarter of North America’s automobiles, sharing a highly integrated auto supply chain.”

am800-news-doug-ford-gordie-howe-july-24-2026 Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Windsor, Ont. on July 24, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

Ford says both sides of the border get to benefit from this bridge.

“This bridge is an incredible symbol of the potential and opportunities that await workers and families on both sides of the Detroit River. When we work together across borders... just look at the relationship we enjoy.”

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says this bridge is huge for Windsor and the automotive sector.

“This region is the beating heart of trade in Canada. And everyday, our auto sector, manufacturing, agriculture, and supply chains depend on us and on the continuous uninterrupted movement of goods and services across the border... a border that fuels Windsor, that protects Ontario, and a border that powers Canada.”

Dilkens says this puts Windsor-Essex at the forefront of a new era of trade, tourism, investment and innovation.

“The Gordie Howe International Bridge positions Windsor Detroit as the premier international gateway in North America for the next century. It unlocks new opportunities for investment, for job creation, for economic growth, and it builds on the extraordinary momentum transforming our city into one of Canada’s fastest growing regions.”

am800-news-dilkens-gordie-howe-july-24-2026 Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens speaks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Windsor, Ont. on July 24, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

The bridge is expected to open to traffic as early as 12 p.m. Monday.

The new 2.5 kilometre bridge features six lanes - three Canadian-bound and three U.S.-bound.

400 commercial vehicles are expected to cross the bridge every hour.