The co-organizer of Activate Transit Windsor Essex says they remain hopeful that the tunnel bus service will remain available.

Nate Hope says while they remain hopeful, he's unsure how all of the councillors are going to vote this time around.

Windsor city council will meet virtually this morning at 9 a.m. to vote on potentially overriding mayor Drew Dilkens' veto that was used to reverse a council decision and end the tunnel bus service.

On January 27, council voted 7-4 to not eliminate the Transit Windsor tunnel bus and special events bus. However, on February 6, Dilkens vetoed the decision under Ontario's Strong Mayor powers.

Dilkens had stated that the tariff threats by U.S. President Donald Trump was one of the main reasons for the veto, and that Windsor receives almost no benefit in return from operating the service between the city and Detroit.

In order to overturn the mayor's decision, council requires two-thirds, or eight votes, going against the veto.

Hope says some of the councillors they've spoken to have stated they won't change their mind from the original vote.

"We've talked to six of the seven and never had any of that indication, so as far as we're aware it's a very strong possibility that we'll be able to veto the veto."

He says everyone who hears about the situation is upset.

"They think that it's outlandish that we're trying to get rid of the tunnel bus. They don't understand that at all. There are so many other things happening in the city, why are you trying to get rid of the tunnel bus? Originally it was $1.4-million, but apparently now it's because of tariffs, but you can change your mind all you want to make the narrative fit what you like."

He adds that if the veto stands, they have some ideas for the future.

"We'll figure out what we can do. It's constantly changing, things are evolving, you never know what might happen next, but we do have some ideas."

The elimination of the tunnel bus would have resulted in a $1.4-million cost savings in the 2025 budget.

Ward 4 councillor Mark McKenzie, ward 5 councillor Ed Sleiman, ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac, and mayor Dilkens had opposed the motion to keep the service.

The vote is open to the public to watch through Zoom.