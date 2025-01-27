City council has voted not to eliminate the Transit Windsor tunnel bus and special events bus but the price to use it is going up.

The city's proposed 2025 budget called for the elimination of the Transit Windsor regular tunnel bus and special events bus that runs between Windsor and Detroit, a $1.4 million cost savings.

Council voted to amend the proposed 2025 budget to maintain the tunnel bus and the special events bus but increase rates to $20 each way.

Currently, it's $10 for a one-way ticket and $20 for a round trip ticket.

More to come