Windsor's mayor has officially issued a veto to a council amendment to the proposed 2025 budget that would have saved the Transit Windsor tunnel bus and special events bus.

In a decision filed on the city's website Thursday afternoon, Mayor Drew Dilkens laid out his reasons for using his veto power to overturn the council's direction regarding the bus service that runs between Windsor and Detroit.

Dilkens cited the tunnel bus as being an economic development engine for the City of Detroit but that the City of Windsor sees almost no economic activity originating from Detroit through this service.

He also states that "At this time, our city, and our country are under economic attack by the President of the United States who is threatening 25% tariffs on Canadian made goods. While our cross-border bond with the City of Detroit remains strong and important to us, as mayor, I cannot in good conscience have Windsor taxpayers subsidize transit service to a country that is currently threatening our livelihood."

The decision also points to the council's move to increase fares to $20 each way, which he says will "significantly undermine tunnel bus usage and lower total revenue."

On Jan. 27, city council voted 7-4 not to eliminate the Transit Windsor tunnel bus and special events bus, a move that would have resulted in a $1.4 million cost savings in the budget.

Under Ontario's Strong Mayor powers, Dilkens had 10 days to veto any council amendments. He announced his intention to use that power on Feb. 3 and officially posted his decision on Feb. 6, the last day in the process.

Council now has 15 days, or until Feb. 21, to overturn the mayor's decision, a move that would require two-thirds of the council, or eight votes, going against the veto. If council chooses not to vote on the veto, the mayor's decision would stand.

While not mentioned in the veto decision, one of the big issues raised in the debate over the future of the tunnel and special events bus is the service falling under federal jurisdiction.

In 2024, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 616, which represents almost 300 Transit Windsor employees, ratified a new collective agreement that includes 10 federally mandated paid sick days for all workers.

The increased costs associated with the sick days, directly related to the tunnel bus falling under federal jurisdiction, have been a focal point in the debate to end the service.