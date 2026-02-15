A Windsor man charged with attempted murder has been arrested for allegedly violating his bail conditions for the second time in approximately 10 months.

In Feb. 2025, Damian Richards was arrested in connection with a targeted shooting that occurred a prior near the intersection of Partington Avenue and Algonquin Street.

He was granted bail and rearrested in Apr. 2025 , accused of violating the conditions of his release order.

Richards was granted bail again in Oct. 2025.

Police say through routine monitoring, officers learned that Richards had allegedly violated court-ordered conditions on six occasions between Jan. 30 and Feb. 13, 2026.

On Friday last week, bail compliance officers, with assistance from the Emergency Services Unit, located and arrested Richards in the 1500 block of University Avenue West.

He has been charged with six counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Richards’ surety, a 59-year-old man, who was with him at the time, was also arrested and charged with facilitating a breach of a release order.