Two attempted murder suspects have been arrested again for violating bail conditions.

Windsor police say Damien Richards and Chelsea Adamache were arrested on April 16 at a home in the 1600-block of Curry Avenue in Windsor by bail compliance officers, along with the Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit and the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE).

The two were first arrested on February 6 after a targeted shooting near the intersection of Partington Avenue and Algonquin Street earlier this year.

Richards was charged with multiple offences, including attempted murder, pointing a firearm, and possession of a prohibited firearm without holding a license while Adamache was charged with being an accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

According to Windsor police, the duo was granted bail with conditions that included a curfew and non-association conditions.

Police say those conditions were violated this month after bail compliance officers investigated.

Richards is now facing four counts of failure to comply with a release order and Adamache is charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

The bail compliance officers are part of the Offender Management Unit, a partnership between the Windsor and LaSalle Police Services launched in March 2024.

The unit supervises high-risk individuals placed under house arrest, curfew, or electronic monitoring and ensures that those who violate their judicial release orders are held accountable.