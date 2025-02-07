Two more suspects have been arrested, but one more is still being sought in connection to an attempted murder investigation in Windsor's west end.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Feb. 6, suspects Damien Richards and Chelsea Adamache were located and arrested in Toronto by members of the Toronto Police Service and the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad.

The pair were wanted on outstanding warrants for a targeted shooting near the intersection of Partington Avenue and Algonquin Street on Jan. 30.

The 38-year-old Richards has been charged with attempted murder, pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm without holding a license, and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

The 36-year-old Adamache has been charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

Three other suspects have previously been arrested in connection to the crime.

30-year-old Rodney Belward, 22-year-old Courtney Hopson, and 33-year-old Christian Chanel Patterson each face one charge of accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

A sixth suspect is still being sought and is described as a male in his thirties with a light complexion, approximately 5'10", with a thin build, light eyes, a buzz cut, and strawberry blonde facial hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing all black clothing. He is also wanted on charges of attempted murder.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.