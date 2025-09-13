A 41-year-old man involved in a fiery collision on Tecumseh Road East last weekend has died, police confirmed Saturday afternoon.

Police said the crash, which left six people injured, occurred when a pickup truck driver allegedly struck a sedan near McDougall Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, before veering into eastbound traffic and colliding head-on with an SUV.

Following the fiery crash, five people were taken to the hospital, including the driver, who had sustained life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the SUV were identified as Shane Prutchick and Stefanie McDowell, as well as their three kids .

In a post to social media, Mike Pruchetzky, Prutchick’s brother, shared the news of his passing.

“Today was the last, my for Shane Prutchick on this earth. Never forget the memories he gave you, the laughs, and smiles. Wherever you are today, turn up some Metallica for him. Let the world know he's making his exit,” Pruchetzky wrote.

Austin James Richard, 34, was charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police could not provide any information on whether the charges would be updated following Prutchick’s death.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian