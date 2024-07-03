The chair of the Essex Fun Fest is looking forward to this year's event.

Joe Garon says the 35th annual event opens on Thursday and includes activities for all ages.



He says there's live entertainment, rides and games, a parade, fireworks, a car show and a beer tent.



"We're pretty excited for our 35th," he says. "Lots of entertainment, lots of music, lots of family fun so we strive to provide something for everybody, all ages so I think we're accomplishing that."



Garon says this year's event is jam-packed.

"We have a great committee, we do a great job of trying to provide as much for our community as we can," says Garon. "Awesome sponsorships, lots of volunteers, the help of the town. So I mean we're able to keep our daily park admission at $7."

He says the event brings a lot of people to the town.

"Whether you're under five years of age or you're over 60 years of age, we seem to get a lot of people out there, that want to come out there, they come down to the fairgrounds to have a good time and they always do," he says. "It's not always about just the rides and we try to bring as many people to our town as well."

The event runs until Sunday with most events taking place at the Essex Centre Sports Complex on Fairview Avenue.