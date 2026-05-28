28 tonnes of old recycling containers diverted from local landfill

The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority (EWSWA) is calling the ‘Recycling Container Take Back Program’ a success.

According to EWSWA, more than 28 tonnes of recycling containers have been diverted from the Essex-Windsor Regional Landfill.

The program launched earlier this year in the city and county.

The program provided residents with the opportunity to dispose of their old blue boxes, red boxes, and recycling carts that were not compatible with Circular Materials’ new recycling program.

In January, Circular Materials, a national not-for-profit organization, took over full responsibility for operating Ontario’s recycling program in a new single-stream recycling collection system that allows all recyclables to be put into one bin.

In a news release, the authority’s manager of waste diversion, Cathy Copot-Nepszy, says, “We are incredibly grateful to the residents of Essex-Windsor who brought their unwanted or incompatible boxes and carts to EWSWA Depots.”

She goes on to say, “The community response has been outstanding, and together we kept a significant number of valuable resources out of our local landfill. We are proud to have stepped up to support our residents through this transition.”

EWSWA says residents who still have unwanted, damaged, or incompatible blue boxes and recycling carts under the old program can still drop them off at any EWSWA depot free of charge.