The City of Windsor and Circular Materials are launching what's being called 'a Windsor-made solution' to help people get rid of their old recycling bins and carts.

For a two-week period, beginning February 10, crews will be collecting old containers.

People wishing to take part are asked to register online until 11:59 p.m., February 8, 2026.

Registered residents will receive their pickup date via email.

A posting on the City of Windsor's Facebook page says, "Ensuring bins are properly emptied and accessible will help collection crews work efficiently and safely."

Click here to register through the secure portal.

Visit https://www.citywindsor.ca/residents/waste-and-recycling for more information.