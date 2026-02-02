The Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority (EWSWA) has announced a plan to collect unwanted or incompatible recycle boxes and carts.

The authority says the "Recycling Container Take Back Program" started last month, giving the public a chance to drop off the boxes and carts at EWSWA depots until April 15, 2026.

EWSWA says the dropped-off boxes and carts will be recycled instead of going to the landfill.

The boxes and carts can be dropped off at the Public Drop Off depot in Windsor, Transfer Station #2 in Kingsville, and the Regional Recycling Depot in Essex.

The authority says residents who cannot access a depot can sign up for EWSWA's pick-up program.

The pick-up program runs from February 4 to April 15, 2026.

On Friday, the city and Circular Materials announced a program to help Windsor residents get rid of their old recycling bins and carts.

Starting on February 10, crews will be collecting old containers, including Herby Curby bins, from homes across the city for two weeks.

City residents wishing to take part are asked to register online until 11:59 p.m., February 8, 2026.