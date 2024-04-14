Windsor police have arrested a suspect in connection to a violent robbery.

According to police, on Friday Apr. 5 at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Wyandotte Street East .



Officers say they learned the suspect in this case had retrieved a dropped cellphone and demanded money from the victim in exchange for returning it.



After receiving money from the victim, the suspect tried to leave with both the phone and the cash.



When confronted, he allegedly struck the victim with an edged weapon, causing serious injuries.



Investigators identified a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest .



On Saturday afternoon, the suspect was located and arrested in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.



A 19-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault, robbery with an offensive weapon, extortion, and uttering threats.



