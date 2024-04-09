Windsor Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old man in connection to a stabbing and robbery last week.

According to police, on Friday, April 5, at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Wyandotte Street East for a report of a robbery.



Officers say they learned the suspect in this case had retrieved a dropped cellphone and demanded money from the victim in exchange for returning it.



After receiving money from the victim, the suspect tried to leave with both the phone and the cash.



When confronted, he allegedly struck the victim with an edged weapon, causing serious injuries.



Investigators have since identified the suspect as Jaden Johns and issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault, robbery with an offensive weapon, extortion, and uttering threats.



He's described as a white man, approximately 5’7” tall and 130lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.



Police say he's considered dangerous, should not be approached directly, and if seen residents are asked to contact 911 immediately.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

