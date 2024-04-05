The Windsor Police Service is trying to identify a suspect in an early morning robbery that left one person injured.

Police have released an image of a suspect who is wanted in connection to a robbery at 6:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Few details are being released but police say one victim sustained serious injuries as a result.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police say if you can identify the suspect or share further information, please contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

You can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.