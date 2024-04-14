Day two of the 2024 OHL Draft saw the Windsor Spitfires select players through Rounds 4 and 15.

The second day of the draft took place throughout the day on Saturday.

The 10 players drafted by the Spitfires include:

-Grady Spicer, round 4, 71st overall, from the Upper Canada Cyclones U-16

-Sam Wathier, round 5, 96th overall, from the Eastern Ontario Wild

-Jake Windbiel, round 7, 124th overall, from the Chicago Mission

-Drake Gram, round 8, 144th overall, from the Detroit Little Caesars

-Ethan Garden, round 9, 164th overall, from the Detroit Little Caesars

-Ryan Cranny, round 11, 204th overall, from the Grey Bruce Highlanders

-Nicolas Rosati, round 11, 210th overall, from the Windsor AAA Zone

-Cameron Ingram, round 13, 244th overall, from the Toronto Jr Canadiens

-George Matsos, round 14, 264th overall, from the Brantford 99ers

-Aidan Ostrovski, round 15, 284th overall, from the Credit River Capitals

Windsor had selected five players throughout Rounds 1 to 3 on Friday evening , having the first overall pick.