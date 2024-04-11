The Windsor Spitfires have announced the team's choice in the 2024 OHL Draft.

During a news conference Thursday at the WFCU Centre, General Manager Bill Bowler announced the team is selecting 16-year-old forward Ethan Belchetz of the OHL Cup champion Oakville Rangers with the first overall pick.

A 6-foot-5, 234Ib. left-wing from Oakville, Ont., Belchetz was a key player for the OHL Cup champion Oakville Rangers, being named MVP of the annual showcase after collecting 11 points over seven games.

He was also recognized as OMHA West U16 AAA Player of the Year after leading the entire Ontario Minor Hockey Association with 46 goals and 84 points in just 34 games, guiding his team to a 31-1 regular season record. He'd go on to add 16 points in eight playoff games.

The Windsor Spitfires have selected Ethan Belchetz with the 1st overall pick in the OHL Draft. GM Bill Bowler made the announcement.

Belchetz says he models his game after a former NHL star.



"Honestly, I'd say my favourite NHL player is Matthew Tkachuk. I love the way he plays, the gritty game, the way he gets in other people's heads," he says. "The player I'd say I model my game after is Rick Nash. He is the ultimate power forward, and if I could be just as half as good as he ever was, it would be great. He's a great hockey player, and I model my game after him."



Belchetz says he's excited to be joining a team that's sent so many players on to star in the NHL.

The names that have come through this organization are unbelievable," he says. "Even recently, Wyatt Johnston, Will Cuylle, those guys are very good hockey players; they're going to do very special things in their careers. I cannot wait to see where my career goes."

Belchetz is just the second player to ever be chosen first overall by the Spitfires, who took forward Jim Fox of the North Bay Trappers with the first selection back in 1976.

Fox would go on to do big things as a member of the Ottawa 67's, eventually playing over 500 games in the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings.