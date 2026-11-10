Zellers says Windsor opening date coming soon

There’s a new update on the long-awaited return of Zellers to Windsor.

In a news release issued Monday, the retailer said its planned location at Tecumseh Mall is “progressing well” and that it expects to share an opening date soon.

The update comes months after the store’s original summer opening was delayed by permit issues.

In July, the City of Windsor issued an order to comply to Tecumseh Mall owner Europro GP Inc. after inspectors found renovation work underway without the required building permits. Permit applications were later submitted and remained under review as of August.

While no opening date was announced for Windsor, Zellers says it continues to expand following the opening of standalone stores in Toronto and Edmonton. The company is set to open a new Cambridge location this week and has confirmed additional stores in Brampton and Scarborough for 2027.

The retailer also announced the return of its iconic Zeddy Bear plush toys beginning November 12 as part of its ongoing comeback across Canada.