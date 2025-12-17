Ottawa’s ‘Buy Canadian’ policy took effect Tuesday, aiming to prioritize Canadian products and workers in federal procurement.

The first stage applies to contracts worth $25 million or more, with plans to cover all contracts valued at $5 million and more by the spring.

The policy covers major projects, housing offices, defence procurement, and community infrastructure, and requires Canadian-made steel, aluminum, and wood for construction and defence projects using at least $250,000 in materials.

A move said to bolster industries hit by past trade disputes.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Barry Zekelman, CEO of Zekelman Industries, said he wished the government would have listened to him when he spoke up nine months ago on procurement strategies.

"I definitely think it's the right kick in the pants. I think they have the right intentions but it's about effecting it properly and really getting it done. We've got a long way to go. It is so deep rooted in our system, in our procurement systems, that it's going to take a long time to get out," he said.

Zekelman said the federal government can take further steps that will not cost the taxpayer and money.

"I think people don't realize that every ton of steel produced in Canada, the Canadian government charges a $95 a ton carbon tax on that, and it's going up to $170, because they want a clean environment, and they want to penalize people for CO2 emissions and force them to get cleaner. Well, why aren't you doing that with the imports that come from offshore," said Zekelman.)

Last month, Zekelman's company launched a so called 'snitch line' , encouraging the public to flag government-backed builds where imported steel is being used for a $1,000 reward.

Zekelman said tips are still coming in and rewards paid out.

"I think we had eight last week that were verified, and I don't know how many this week. I'll get an update but it's going well. Look, I'm going to continue it for a while. The idea here was to bring awareness, okay, and I think we are," he said.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday the new policy will help the federal government "build Canadian" by becoming its own "best customer."

-with files from The Canadian Press