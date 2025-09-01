As the school year nears, Windsor Regional Hospital is reminding the public to ensure their measles vaccinations are up to date.

The hospital says visitor restrictions remain in place. Windsor Regional first put restrictions in place in mid-March for those under the age of 16-years-old.

Windsor Regional Hospital states that measles is a highly contagious virus that can lead to serious health complications, particularly in young children and those with compromised immune systems.

The hospital states that from June 1 to present, they only had one admission for measles on pediatrics, and only two individuals that were suspect cases.

They state that as children, teens, and young adults across the region prepare to head back to the classrooms next week, it's important to check your vaccination status.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website, the region has not had a confirmed measles case in Windsor-Essex in the month of August.

Only two cases were confirmed in July, and two cases were confirmed in June.

Those with appointments at the hospital who believe they have been exposed to measles are asked to call the department your appointment is schedule in prior to arriving.

Those who require immediate medical attention who believe they've been exposed to the virus are asked to call the emergency department before arrival.