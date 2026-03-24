Working smoke alarms get the credit for alerting residents to an early morning fire in Amherstburg.
The fire broke out at a duplex on Kingsbridge Drive around 6:45 Tuesday morning.
When crews arrived, they were met with heavy smoke.
Amherstburg fire chief Michael Mio says the fire started in the kitchen area, and investigators are currently examining a potential appliance as the source.
He says the fire was quickly contained and firefighters prevented it from further spreading.
Chief Mio says the fire caused roughly $150,000 in damages.
Four people were taken to hospital with minor smoke inhalation, and a firefighter suffered a minor injury.