Working smoke alarms get the credit for alerting residents to an early morning fire in Amherstburg.

The fire broke out at a duplex on Kingsbridge Drive around 6:45 Tuesday morning.

When crews arrived, they were met with heavy smoke.

Amherstburg fire chief Michael Mio says the fire started in the kitchen area, and investigators are currently examining a potential appliance as the source.

He says the fire was quickly contained and firefighters prevented it from further spreading.

Chief Mio says the fire caused roughly $150,000 in damages.

Four people were taken to hospital with minor smoke inhalation, and a firefighter suffered a minor injury.