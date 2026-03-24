Four people have been taken to hospital with minor smoke inhalation after a duplex fire in Amherstburg.

Amherstburg fire crews were called to the 100-block of Kingsbridge Drive around 6:45 Tuesday morning and were met with heavy smoke upon arrival.

Chief Michael Mio says it's a kitchen fire, and crews worked hard to contain the fire to the kitchen area.

He says there was some spread to the attic space in the kitchen.

Chief Mio says an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

Amherstburg fire crews remain on the scene.