Workers at Papp Plastics & Distributing Ltd. in LaSalle have a new three-year contract.

The plant is an injection molding facility and is located on Morton Industrial Drive.

The 42 unionized workers, who are represented by Unifor Local 195, voted 93 per cent in favour of ratifying the agreement.

The agreement includes annual wage increases, with a front-loaded raise in the first year, increased shift premiums, recognition of Family Day as a holiday, enhanced bereavement leave provisions, expanded healthcare benefits, and the implementation of a detailed process for handling harassment investigations.