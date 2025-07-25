Unifor Local 195 is holding a ratification meeting on Saturday for workers at Papp Plastics & Distributing Ltd. in LaSalle.

Local 195 president Emile Nabbout says a tentative deal was reached last week with the company for the 42 unionized workers.

He says the bargaining team is recommending the deal and says the tentative agreement has a wide range of benefits for the workers including wage increases.

Nabbout says the plant is an injection molding facility. It's located on Morton Industrial Drive.

The ratification meeting takes place at 9 a.m. at the union hall on Somme Avenue.