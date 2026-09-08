‘Worker power cannot be defeated’: Windsor unions unite on Labour Day

Dozens of unions marched through Windsor on Monday as labour groups gathered at Lanspeary Park to mark Labour Day under the theme Standing Together to Defend Local Jobs.

The Labour Day event featured a parade, speeches, live entertainment and family activities.

With Unifor and Stellantis currently in contract talks, Unifor Local 444 vice-president Mike D’Agnolo says uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariffs is adding to concerns about the future of manufacturing jobs in Windsor.

He says workers are worried about what potential job losses could mean for their families.

“There’s a fear that they can’t put food on the table if we lose jobs because of these tariffs, and that’s why our bargaining committee in Toronto is trying to secure investment in the future for not only our members, but for Windsor, Ontario,” D’Agnolo said.

He says securing new investment is a key priority in bargaining, with negotiators focused on protecting long-term employment.

“It’s imperative that we secure a deal. It’s imperative that we get investment in our future, and move forward to work here another 100 years in labour,” D’Agnolo said.

Despite the challenges facing the sector, D’Agnolo says Labour Day is a reminder of the collective strength of organized labour in Windsor-Essex.

“Just to remember, we all stand in solidarity, and together we’re strong,” he said.

Local 444 officials marched alongside national president Lana Payne in Toronto on Monday as union officials continue bargaining talks with Stellantis.

“Worker power cannot be defeated”

am800-news-labourday2-2026 Unifor Local 195 members march in the 2026 Labour Day parade in Windsor, Ont. Sept. 7, 2026. (Dustin Coffman/AM800 News)

More than a year after the Titan Tool & Die lockout began, former workers were among those taking part in Windsor’s Labour Day Parade Monday.

The labour dispute officially ended in July after Unifor Local 195 secured severance pay and Employment Insurance benefits for members following nearly 350 days on the picket line.

Local 195 President Emile Nabbout says Labour Day is about recognizing the gains workers can make when they stand together.

“350 days on the picket line is behind us today, but something we need really to acknowledge, the collective power from a worker on a picket line when the employer are not reasonable, bring such a resolve,” Nabbout said.

Nabbout says the past 11-and-a-half months were challenging for workers and their families, but added members never faced the fight alone.

“They have the labour community behind them, they have many organizations. Thousands of donations from food to money and that’s why our members are here today, with a large number from Titan Tool. They really enjoyed the support they seen in over 350 days,” he said.

Asked what lesson the dispute leaves for the labour movement, Nabbout had a brief response.

“Worker power cannot be defeated,” Nabbout said.

At the time of the lockout, Unifor represented 60 Titan workers, including active and laid-off employees.

Nabbout says many former members have already re-entered the workforce elsewhere in Windsor-Essex.