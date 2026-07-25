Titan Tool lockout ends with severance agreement

The Titan Tool and Die sign outside the company's facility at 2801 Howard Ave. in Windsor. March 31, 2025

The lockout at Titan Tool and Die in Windsor has officially come to an end.

According to Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout, an agreement has been reached between the union and the company, bringing the 11-and-a-half-month labour dispute to a close.

After nearly a year on the picket line, Nabbout says securing severance pay for workers was the union’s primary goal once it became clear the company did not intend to continue operating.

“We really appreciate the dialogue that has been going between the two parties. This has been almost 11.5 months, almost one year mark we’ve been locked out,” he said.

“The company finally have agreed to pay the people their entitlement for severance pay.”

Nabbout says the company expects to finalize the settlement within fourteen days.

“We believe the company is really anxious to get this deal done and that way the union agreed to remove their picket line and everything else and remove or sign of picketing,” he said. “[The company] have a third party interested of purchasing some of the equipment.”

The lockout began in August 2025 and led to labour board proceedings, legal disputes and months of picketing outside the Howard Avenue facility.

As part of the settlement, Nabbout says neither side will pursue further legal action.

He says members do not need to ratify the agreement because it ensures workers receive their entitlements under employment standards legislation.

Nabbout says the union is now focused on helping former workers move forward.

“We need to take care of the people after all, and we’ll find work for most of the members,” he said.

“Our local is very aggressive to make sure our member will be able to find a job elsewhere in this community.”

The union will remove picket line signs, barricades and trailers from the site over the coming days.

Nabbout says he hopes new investment at the property could eventually create opportunities for former Titan Tool workers.