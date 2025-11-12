Work will begin today on two parks along Windsor's riverfront.

Starting November 12, improvements will be made to Assumption North Park and Centennial Park, both along Riverside Drive West, from Askin Avenue to Campbell Avenue.

This project will include rehabilitation to the riverfront pathway which is scheduled to be complete by the end of December.

The park area will remain open to the public during this ongoing work.

The construction areas will be fenced off until completion.

In November 2024, Assumption North Park saw lighting improvements to that area, as well as concrete pads for benches and bike racks.

This project was funded in part by a grant from Trans Canada trail to enhance the local section of Canada's national trail.