Improvements to Assumption North Park are currently underway.

The park is located at 2400 Riverside Drive West, between Huron Church Road and Askin Avenue near the Ambassador Bridge.

Wadah Al-Yassiri is the city manager of parks development.

He says work is being completed on the approximately 600 metre, 16 foot wide trail.

"If you noticed lately we did some lighting improvements to that area and also we will do some improvements around the washroom facility by the foot of the Ambassador Bridge, like a concrete apron around it with some concrete pads for benches and also for bike racks."

He says once completed the path will be accessible to all users.

"Very useful to not only pedestrians, but also cyclists, other users, and also it's going to be accessible so for wheelchairs and all the public to enjoy."

Al-Yassiri says the project is costing around $400,000, including a grant from Trans Canada Trail to enhance Windsor's local section of Canada's national trail.

"With the money that we have from the city, plus that grant, we will try to push if we ended up saving some money to push as far as possible to the east that we can. The tender, I am happy to say, that it came a little bit under budget."

The park will remain open during construction with construction area fenced off until completion.

Work started Wednesday and is expected to take three to four weeks.