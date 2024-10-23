LaSalle town council has approved moving forward with changes to the Matchett Road-Sprucewood Avenue intersection.

Administration recommended a signalized intersection that connects LaSalle and Windsor with protected left turn lanes on Matchett only.



The estimated cost of the intersection work is around $900,000 and will include widening the road, re-paving, underground infrastructure and installing the signals.



Mayor Crystal Meloche previously stated the work is considered temporary because there is an agreement in place with the developer of the raceway lands to improve the intersection if the property is developed.



Nancy Pancheshan from the Save Ojibway group spoke at the meeting and was opposed citing risk to endangered species.



"It's not fiscally responsible at a cost of $1.1 million to maim, harass additional species and pay for something that will be free for tax payers. And also, just to add, spring is when species are migrating, so to build it during spring will be even a larger impact on our species."



Mike Fisher of Friends of Ojibway had a few recommendations for council including that consultations with park partners and environment non-governmental organizations take place when working on the Matchett Road-Sprucewood Avenue intersection file.



"We recommend that the project add Parks Canada, Ontario Parks, the City of Windsor Parks Department, and Wildlife Preservation Canada to the list of organizations to consult to determine how potential changes in infrastructure, traffic volume and speed could impact the ecological integrity of the parks."



Councillor Terry Burns said when he ran for office, he made a promise of fixing this intersection.



"I also do know from the mayor of Windsor, they are not interested in doing anything for the next 10 years, not five months, 10 years. There is nothing that I know of that is going on at that situation and if we allow a situation knowingly to get worse, I wonder what responsibility we have after bringing up this and saying were going to do it, and not do it, what liability does the town take on."



Councillor Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo supported the recommendation.



"We've had a lot of residents who want the improvements on the road, the sidewalks on Sprucewood. The safety impact is tremendous. We don't know when the developer and if the developer is going to follow their agreement."



Other work includes adding turning lanes on Matchett at Morton and sidewalks in area being extended.



The estimated cost for all the work is $1,450,000.



A tender is expected to go out early next year with work completed by summer 2025.



