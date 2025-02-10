A Windsor woman who survived a fatal head-on crash is speaking out in hope of deterring distracted drivers.

Kim Labonte woke up in a London, Ont. hospital eight days after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on Talbot Trail between Goulet Road and Kendall Road in Chatham-Kent.

She and her husband were driving to Rondeau Park for the day when they were hit head-on by another driver.

The Oct. 13, 2024 crash killed a 37-year-old Merlin man on impact , while Labonte and her husband were sent to hospital.

Labonte told AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg that she spent the next eight days in a coma.

"I was told my left side was pretty much broken," she said. "My ribs, my pelvis, my hips, my leg, my arm and my right leg below the knee was amputated. That's pretty much how I woke up."

She says her family informed her that they had learned the cause of the crash was attributed to distracted driving and cellphone use.

"It happens I think more than drinking and driving anymore," Labonte said. "Everywhere you go, every third car, somebody's on their damn phone. It can't be that important. Our lives were almost taken, and I don't even own a cellphone."

Labonte would like to see more PSAs aimed at people in an effort to deter distracted driving.

"Everyday I see it," she said. "Nobody understands, it only takes a second to either kill yourself, or end somebody else's life. This destroyed three families lives."

Labonte says she was released from hospital on Dec. 23 after having eight surgeries and has been fighting everyday to overcome this.