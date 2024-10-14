A 37-year-old man from Merlin has been killed in a crash in Chatham-Kent.

Emergency crews were called to Talbot Trail between Goulet Road and Kendall Road around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.



The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead on scene, while two occupants from the second vehicle were transported to hospital with significant but non-life-threatening injuries.



Police say the investigation remains ongoing and the name of the deceased will not be released out of respect for the family's privacy.



"The Chatham-Kent Police Service would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of this young man, as well as to everyone impacted by this tragic collision," states a news release from police.



The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Management unit has taken over the investigation due to the severity.



If anyone has any information to assist with this investigation, please contact Kristen Charron at KristenC@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.

