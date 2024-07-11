A woman who was wanted in connection to the murder of a Windsor man was arrested Thursday morning.

Windsor police say 21-year-old Laura Cook was taken into custody in the area of Parent Avenue and Ellis Street.



She faces a charge of first-degree murder.



Five others were arrested and charged in the case of missing 27-year-old Dalton Robert Bartnik , who was last seen on the evening of March 24.



Police say a comprehensive investigation by the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit concluded that Bartnik was murdered on or around April 1, 2024, though his remains have yet to be recovered.



Jeffrey Dorman, 29, Elizabeth Gaudette, 38, and Nzingha Plumb, 24, have been charged with first-degree murder.



Joey Guerard, 26, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.



A warrant for first-degree murder was issued for Daniel Gerow, 29, who was in custody on unrelated charges.

