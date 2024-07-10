Five people have been charged, and another is being sought in connection with the murder of a missing Windsor man.

On May 24, 2024, Windsor police received a missing person’s report for 27-year-old Dalton Robert Bartnik, who was last seen on the evening of March 24.

Police say a comprehensive investigation by the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit concluded that Bartnik was murdered on or around April 1, 2024, though his remains have yet to be recovered.

With the assistance of members of the Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit, investigators arrested four suspects over the last several days.

Jeffrey Dorman, 29, Elizabeth Gaudette, 38, and Nzingha Plumb, 24, have been charged with first-degree murder.

Joey Guerard, 26, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

A warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Daniel Gerow, 29, who is currently in custody on unrelated charges.

A warrant for first-degree murder has also been issued for Laura Cook, 21, who remains outstanding.

Cook is described as a white female, 5’2” tall, approximately 130 lbs, with red shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Cook’s whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.