A 25-year-old woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in east Windsor.

Windsor police say officers were called to the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Hawthorne Drive just before 10 Tuesday night and found a white sedan with significant front-end damage and a white pickup truck flipped on its side.

Police say the female driver of the sedan was taken to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 38-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours as the Traffic Reconstruction Unit investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.